Rami Malek Opens Up About Racial Profiling and Identity Struggles

Actor Rami Malek has revealed a troubling incident of racial profiling he experienced in California, where police mistook him for a robbery suspect. The Oscar-winning star was 'thrown' onto a police car's hood, an event highlighting racial issues in the US.

Malek, known for his roles in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Oppenheimer,' recounted the distressing episode during an interview. The officers believed he matched the description of a thief, despite his companion stating his actual Egyptian heritage.

Reflecting on identity and its challenges, Malek expressed concerns over Donald Trump's potential presidency, which he fears might bring extensive changes to immigration policy, affecting people of diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)