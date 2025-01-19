Left Menu

Rami Malek Opens Up About Racial Profiling and Identity Struggles

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek shared his experiences of racial profiling in the US, recounting an incident where he was mistaken for a robbery suspect and thrown onto a police car. The Egyptian-American actor also discussed broader issues of identity and the implications of Donald Trump's potential presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:14 IST
Rami Malek Opens Up About Racial Profiling and Identity Struggles
actor
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Rami Malek has revealed a troubling incident of racial profiling he experienced in California, where police mistook him for a robbery suspect. The Oscar-winning star was 'thrown' onto a police car's hood, an event highlighting racial issues in the US.

Malek, known for his roles in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Oppenheimer,' recounted the distressing episode during an interview. The officers believed he matched the description of a thief, despite his companion stating his actual Egyptian heritage.

Reflecting on identity and its challenges, Malek expressed concerns over Donald Trump's potential presidency, which he fears might bring extensive changes to immigration policy, affecting people of diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025