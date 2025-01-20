Left Menu

Voices of Change: Inaugural Anthem Performances Through the Years

Inaugural ceremonies have historically featured prominent performances of the national anthem. Artists ranging from Marian Anderson to Lady Gaga have lent their voices to this tradition, highlighting significant cultural moments. These performances not only mark the beginning of a new presidency but also reflect the evolving music scene and American identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:34 IST
Donald Trump's choice of opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at his inauguration continues a long-standing tradition of musical performances at presidential inaugurations. Among those joining the ranks is Carrie Underwood, set to perform 'America the Beautiful'.

Historically, inaugural ceremonies have showcased a variety of renowned artists. In 1961, contralto Marian Anderson sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner' for John F. Kennedy's inauguration, setting a tone of cultural significance.

From Jazz great Ethel Ennis in 1973 to global superstar Beyoncé in 2013, these performances serve not just as musical highlights but as reflections of America's evolving cultural landscape.

