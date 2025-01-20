Voices of Change: Inaugural Anthem Performances Through the Years

Donald Trump's choice of opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at his inauguration continues a long-standing tradition of musical performances at presidential inaugurations. Among those joining the ranks is Carrie Underwood, set to perform 'America the Beautiful'.

Historically, inaugural ceremonies have showcased a variety of renowned artists. In 1961, contralto Marian Anderson sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner' for John F. Kennedy's inauguration, setting a tone of cultural significance.

From Jazz great Ethel Ennis in 1973 to global superstar Beyoncé in 2013, these performances serve not just as musical highlights but as reflections of America's evolving cultural landscape.

