Melania Trump's Inauguration Fashion: A Nod to American Designers

During the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Melania Trump, the wife of US President Donald Trump, showcased her support for American designers by wearing a custom navy coat by Adam Lippes and a matching boater hat by Eric Javits. The ensemble was completed with black leather gloves and dark blue suede pumps, marking a shift from her 2017 inauguration attire, where she opted for a Ralph Lauren blue cashmere dress and matching accessories as reported by Page Six.

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath. Concurrently, JD Vance took the oath to become the US Vice-President. The ceremony saw former President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their respective spouses being part of the processions leading to the swearing-in.

The inauguration attracted notable figures, including cabinet nominees, former Presidents, and influential personalities from various sectors. Attendees included former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, tech magnate Elon Musk, and members of Trump's family. High-profile attendees like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also marked their presence at the event, underscoring its significance.

