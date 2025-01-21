Left Menu

Bhellessa Meri Jaan: A Musical Tribute to Doda's Cultural Legacy Unveiled

The launch of 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan' at Doda saw local dignitaries praising its tribute to the region's culture and beauty. The song, celebrated by notable figures, highlights the fusion of tradition and modernity, encouraging community pride and support for local artistic talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:21 IST
Bhellessa Meri Jaan: A Musical Tribute to Doda's Cultural Legacy Unveiled
Deputy Commissioner of Doda Harvinder Singh(Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Today marked the official unveiling of the song 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan' at Doda, a heartfelt tribute to the cultural richness and scenic allure of Bhellessa. The event was attended by prominent figures including Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, District Information Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan, and famed Bollywood personality Raja Sarfaraz Ahmed Batt, known for his roles as a director, actor, and writer.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh expressed profound pride in the cultural diversity emblematic of Doda. He commended the song as a stunning depiction of the region's breathtaking beauty and storied traditions, urging local youth to draw inspiration from such cultural initiatives. Singh stated, "Songs like 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan' serve as a bridge connecting our rich heritage with the broader public, blending tradition with contemporary appeal." District Information Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan further highlighted the collaboration among local artists, administration, and media to elevate Doda's unique cultural landscape. He stressed the importance of preserving traditions while supporting local talent.

Raja Sarfaraz Ahmed Batt, pivotal in the song's production, praised the administration's efforts in spotlighting local talent. He remarked, "This production not only captures Bhellessa's enchanting beauty but also embodies the lively spirit of its people, exemplifying art's power to unite generations and communities." The event, attended by local dignitaries, media, and artists, concluded with an interactive session encouraging aspiring artists to persevere in their creative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025