Bhellessa Meri Jaan: A Musical Tribute to Doda's Cultural Legacy Unveiled

Today marked the official unveiling of the song 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan' at Doda, a heartfelt tribute to the cultural richness and scenic allure of Bhellessa. The event was attended by prominent figures including Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, District Information Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan, and famed Bollywood personality Raja Sarfaraz Ahmed Batt, known for his roles as a director, actor, and writer.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh expressed profound pride in the cultural diversity emblematic of Doda. He commended the song as a stunning depiction of the region's breathtaking beauty and storied traditions, urging local youth to draw inspiration from such cultural initiatives. Singh stated, "Songs like 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan' serve as a bridge connecting our rich heritage with the broader public, blending tradition with contemporary appeal." District Information Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan further highlighted the collaboration among local artists, administration, and media to elevate Doda's unique cultural landscape. He stressed the importance of preserving traditions while supporting local talent.

Raja Sarfaraz Ahmed Batt, pivotal in the song's production, praised the administration's efforts in spotlighting local talent. He remarked, "This production not only captures Bhellessa's enchanting beauty but also embodies the lively spirit of its people, exemplifying art's power to unite generations and communities." The event, attended by local dignitaries, media, and artists, concluded with an interactive session encouraging aspiring artists to persevere in their creative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)