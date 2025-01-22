The Berlin Film Festival is set to dazzle in 2025 with an exciting array of films that include Richard Linklater's feature and a moving documentary on Ukraine's youth. Under the leadership of new festival director Tricia Tuttle, the 75th edition promises a diverse showcase attracting guests from 150 countries.

Netflix experienced a noteworthy surge in premarket trading following a stellar holiday quarter. The streaming titan reported a significant increase in subscribers, driven by a robust content offering and the addition of live sports streaming. This growth has elevated their market valuation substantially, highlighting Netflix's expanding influence in global entertainment.

Pharrell Williams electrified the fashion world with his latest creations for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week. Held in the iconic Louvre, this show featured vibrant and innovative streetwear designs, signaling yet another successful collaboration. Meanwhile, the music world mourns the loss of Garth Hudson, the last original member of the legendary rock group, The Band, who passed away at 87.

