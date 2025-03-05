Louis Vuitton Ventures into Beauty with Pat McGrath

Louis Vuitton, a top player in the luxury fashion industry, is broadening its horizons by entering the beauty market this fall. The label has enlisted the expertise of British makeup artist Pat McGrath to direct the creative side of this new venture.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, comes amid a challenging time for the fashion sector, with brands like LVMH experiencing their slowest sales in years. The shift towards beauty products, known for being more accessible in terms of price, appears to address the industry's quest to rekindle the interest of younger consumers burdened by inflation.

Louis Vuitton's new beauty line will include 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and 8 eyeshadows. These products will be available in over 100 brand stores globally, further diversifying the brand's offerings which already include perfumes and historically, vanity items.

