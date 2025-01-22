Left Menu

Illuminating the Future: Sachin Tendulkar Foundation Celebrates Impactful Journey

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation marked five years of aiding the underprivileged through health, education, and sports. A celebration in Mumbai spotlighted the Foundation’s success, with Sara Tendulkar now leading. The event featured heartfelt tributes, and a conversation between Sachin Tendulkar and Coldplay’s Chris Martin highlighted their continued impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:51 IST
The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) celebrated its five-year milestone with a meaningful event in Mumbai, dedicated to enhancing lives through health, education, and sports. The celebration brought together friends and non-profit partners, reinforcing STF's commitment to aid underprivileged communities.

The theme 'Shine Brighter Together' encapsulated STF's mission to impact children's lives positively. Sara Tendulkar made her official debut as STF's Director, expressing gratitude for the Foundation's achievements and emphasizing her dedication to furthering its mission. A heartening short film highlighted STF's work, applauding the collaborative efforts with over 15 NGO partners.

The evening featured Coldplay's Chris Martin in a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar reflected on the Foundation's journey and his confidence in the future under Sara's leadership, aiming to fulfill and empower young dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

