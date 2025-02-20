Pope Francis Recuperating: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Health Challenges

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni made a heartfelt visit to Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli hospital, reporting that the Pope was 'alert and responsive' despite a serious bout of pneumonia and a complex bronchial infection sidelining him for nearly a week.

The Vatican revealed a slight improvement in the Pope's condition, noting minor positive changes in key inflammation indices, amidst prayers pouring in globally for his swift recovery. The Pope has continued his work from the hospital, highlighting his resilience even as medical personnel provide intensive care.

High-profile well-wishers like US Vice-President JD Vance joined in supporting the Pope, as the Vatican assured the public of the ongoing treatment for the 88-year-old pontiff, who continues to show his indomitable spirit, evident through continued interactions and engagement with duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)