Left Menu

Pope Francis Recuperating: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Health Challenges

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital, reporting he remained humorous despite serious health issues. The Vatican noted slight improvements in his condition as he battles pneumonia and a bronchial infection. The Pope's recovery has inspired prayers and support globally, including from US Vice-President JD Vance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 07:32 IST
Pope Francis Recuperating: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Health Challenges
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni made a heartfelt visit to Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli hospital, reporting that the Pope was 'alert and responsive' despite a serious bout of pneumonia and a complex bronchial infection sidelining him for nearly a week.

The Vatican revealed a slight improvement in the Pope's condition, noting minor positive changes in key inflammation indices, amidst prayers pouring in globally for his swift recovery. The Pope has continued his work from the hospital, highlighting his resilience even as medical personnel provide intensive care.

High-profile well-wishers like US Vice-President JD Vance joined in supporting the Pope, as the Vatican assured the public of the ongoing treatment for the 88-year-old pontiff, who continues to show his indomitable spirit, evident through continued interactions and engagement with duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025