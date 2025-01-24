Left Menu

Anil Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Cinematic Maestro Subhash Ghai

Celebrating the illustrious Subhash Ghai on his birthday, Anil Kapoor shares an affectionate tribute on Instagram, reminiscing about their shared creative journey. Ghai's impactful films, including 'Karz' and 'Khalnayak', highlight his enduring influence. Kapoor hints at his forthcoming thriller 'Subedaar', revealing a gripping teaser with an intense character portrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:26 IST
Anil Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Cinematic Maestro Subhash Ghai
Anil Kapoor, Subhash Gai (Photo/instagram/@anilskapoor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai marks another year today with a heartfelt birthday greeting from actor Anil Kapoor. On Friday, Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to reminisce over two vintage photos alongside Ghai, paired with a message steeped in gratitude for their cherished 'memories and lessons' throughout the years.

'Happy Birthday, Subhash Ghai Saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. I'm grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!' wrote Kapoor, reflecting on Ghai's legacy of iconic films such as 'Karz', 'Pardes', and 'Khalnayak'. The actor and director have previously collaborated on notable films including 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Taal'.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor set the stage for his upcoming action thriller 'Subedaar' last December on his 68th birthday. The first-look teaser, released through Prime Video India, affords audiences a glimpse into Kapoor's fierce portrayal of 'Subedaar Arjun Maurya'. With Radhika Madan co-starring as Shyama, the film, directed by Suresh Triveni, promises an engaging watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

