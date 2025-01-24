South African Film The Last Ranger Nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at 97th Academy Awards

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie expressed immense pride following the nomination of the South African film The Last Ranger for Best Live Action Short Film at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards. The prestigious event is set to take place on March 2, 2025.

The film, directed by Cindy Lee, weaves an emotional and powerful narrative inspired by true events in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. It centers on Thandi, a rhino that survived a horrific poaching attack at the Kariega Game Reserve, and the resilient conservationist who dedicated herself to protecting the country’s wildlife.

A Cinematic Tribute to Conservation

Highlighting the film’s significance, the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture called it a "tribute to the resilience of South African wildlife and the unyielding efforts of conservationists." Featuring performances by Avumile Qongqo, Liyabona Mroqoza, and Makhaola Ndebele, and written by David Lee, Darwin Shaw, and Will Hawks, The Last Ranger exemplifies South Africa’s rich storytelling and creative excellence.

Minister McKenzie expressed optimism about the film’s impact, stating:

"The nomination of The Last Ranger is a significant achievement not only for the filmmakers but for South African cinema as a whole. It showcases the richness of our stories, the depth of our talent, and the importance of wildlife conservation to our national identity. We eagerly await the Oscars ceremony and hope to celebrate yet another triumph."

Global and Local Recognition

The film has already garnered acclaim, winning Best Short Narrative at the 2024 Pan African Film Festival (PAFF), a milestone that underscores its brilliance and emotional depth. The Minister urged South Africans to rally behind the production:

"Your work has elevated South African cinema to new heights, keeping our country in the global spotlight. Let us all come together to support this incredible achievement."

Expanding the Story

As part of the film's journey, plans are underway to develop a documentary companion piece exploring the real-life conservation efforts that inspired the story. The project will delve deeper into the ongoing battle against poaching in South Africa and feature interviews with key conservationists and community leaders.

Additionally, a nationwide screening campaign is planned, targeting schools and communities to raise awareness about wildlife preservation and the role of youth in environmental protection.

Looking Ahead

The nomination of The Last Ranger marks a pivotal moment for South African cinema. With the Oscars on the horizon, the film stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and global recognition of South African talent. The nation eagerly awaits the results, united in pride and anticipation for the celebration of local brilliance on the world stage.