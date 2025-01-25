Netflix Musical 'Emilia Perez' Steals the Spotlight with 13 Oscar Nominations

Netflix's remarkable musical 'Emilia Perez' has achieved a significant milestone by leading the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with an impressive 13 nods. The film, which tells the captivating story of a Mexican drug lord's transformation, puts Netflix in the spotlight as it vies for its first best-picture win.

In addition to 'Emilia Perez', historical drama 'The Brutalist' and popular hit 'Wicked' are strong competitors, each securing 10 nominations. The diverse lineup of nominees showcases a wide range of storytelling that has captivated audiences and critics alike.

The awards season continues to draw attention, especially with significant entries from streaming services, underscoring the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. As the Oscars approach, all eyes are on these films, with 'Emilia Perez' at the forefront, to see which will triumph at the prestigious ceremony.

