Kieran Culkin's Triumph at the Oscars and the Race for Best Picture

Kieran Culkin clinched the best supporting actor award at the Oscars for his poignant role in 'A Real Pain,' solidifying his longstanding journey from child actor to Hollywood acclaim. Culkin's emotional speech left the Dolby Theatre audience reflecting on the unpredictability of success in the film industry.

The suspenseful Oscars night also saw the screenplay awards go to 'Anora' and 'Conclave,' with both films in the running for the best picture accolade. Latvia's independent film 'Flow' captured hearts and the best animated feature title. The ceremony featured stunning red carpet appearances, highlighted by host Conan O'Brien's lighthearted quips at Timothee Chalamet's vibrant canary yellow tuxedo.

As the iconic statuettes find their homes, the night's highlight remains the neck-and-neck race between potential winners 'Anora,' 'Conclave,' and 'The Brutalist.' The Academy's expanding global voting base could shake up predictions, possibly delivering surprises in the major acting categories, echoing an ever-evolving cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)