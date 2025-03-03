Left Menu

Kieran Culkin's Triumph at the Oscars and the Race for Best Picture

Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his role in 'A Real Pain.' While 'Anora' secured the original screenplay award and 'Conclave' won for adapted screenplay, the best picture race remains wide open. Timothee Chalamet and Adrien Brody vie for best actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 07:00 IST
Kieran Culkin's Triumph at the Oscars and the Race for Best Picture

Kieran Culkin clinched the best supporting actor award at the Oscars for his poignant role in 'A Real Pain,' solidifying his longstanding journey from child actor to Hollywood acclaim. Culkin's emotional speech left the Dolby Theatre audience reflecting on the unpredictability of success in the film industry.

The suspenseful Oscars night also saw the screenplay awards go to 'Anora' and 'Conclave,' with both films in the running for the best picture accolade. Latvia's independent film 'Flow' captured hearts and the best animated feature title. The ceremony featured stunning red carpet appearances, highlighted by host Conan O'Brien's lighthearted quips at Timothee Chalamet's vibrant canary yellow tuxedo.

As the iconic statuettes find their homes, the night's highlight remains the neck-and-neck race between potential winners 'Anora,' 'Conclave,' and 'The Brutalist.' The Academy's expanding global voting base could shake up predictions, possibly delivering surprises in the major acting categories, echoing an ever-evolving cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025