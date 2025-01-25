Padma Shri Honor Illuminates Artiste P Datchanamoorthy's Legacy

Thavil artiste P Datchanamoorthy, whose contributions to classical music were recently honored with the Padma Shri award, remarked that the accolade is a "vibrant recognition" of traditional art forms. Datchanamoorthy, 68, has dedicated half a century to mastering the thavil.

Originating from Abishegapakkam village, Puducherry, Datchanamoorthy's musical talent emerges from a lineage of Nadaswaram and thavil players. His family's dedication to these instruments underscores their significance in Tamil culture, particularly in temple rituals and weddings.

Expressing gratitude, Datchanamoorthy noted the award's impact on traditional music enthusiasts. Puducherry's Lt Governor K Kailashnathan congratulated him, highlighting the honor as motivation for the next generation of artistes.

(With inputs from agencies.)