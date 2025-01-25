N Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan

Telugu cinema icon N Balakrishna has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Union Government, a recognition applauded by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister, also Balakrishna's brother-in-law, applauded his commitment to cinema and public service, noting his political role as Hindupur MLA.

Balakrishna's extensive career spans 109 films, with significant contributions to philanthropy as the head of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)