N Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan

Telugu actor and politician N Balakrishna has been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Congratulated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the accolade highlights Balakrishna's contributions to cinema, politics, and philanthropy. Naidu praised his dedication to public welfare through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema icon N Balakrishna has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Union Government, a recognition applauded by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister, also Balakrishna's brother-in-law, applauded his commitment to cinema and public service, noting his political role as Hindupur MLA.

Balakrishna's extensive career spans 109 films, with significant contributions to philanthropy as the head of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

