A Historic Reunion: Indonesia and India's Republic-Day Celebration

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, joining an esteemed list of global leaders present at the event in the past decades.

His presence comes 75 years after Indonesia's inaugural president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India's first Republic-Day in 1950. Subianto's visit emphasized increased defense cooperation with India.

Subianto, leading a large delegation, witnessed India's display of military power. The event also marked a first with an Indonesian contingent marching in the parade. Discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi furthered the dialogue on bilateral defense relations.

