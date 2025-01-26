Left Menu

A Historic Reunion: Indonesia and India's Republic-Day Celebration

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day parade, marking a key diplomatic moment. He joined Indian leaders at the celebration and held discussions to enhance defense ties with India. This was the first participation of an Indonesian contingent in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:04 IST
A Historic Reunion: Indonesia and India's Republic-Day Celebration
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, joining an esteemed list of global leaders present at the event in the past decades.

His presence comes 75 years after Indonesia's inaugural president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India's first Republic-Day in 1950. Subianto's visit emphasized increased defense cooperation with India.

Subianto, leading a large delegation, witnessed India's display of military power. The event also marked a first with an Indonesian contingent marching in the parade. Discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi furthered the dialogue on bilateral defense relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025