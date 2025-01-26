A Historic Reunion: Indonesia and India's Republic-Day Celebration
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day parade, marking a key diplomatic moment. He joined Indian leaders at the celebration and held discussions to enhance defense ties with India. This was the first participation of an Indonesian contingent in the event.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, joining an esteemed list of global leaders present at the event in the past decades.
His presence comes 75 years after Indonesia's inaugural president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India's first Republic-Day in 1950. Subianto's visit emphasized increased defense cooperation with India.
Subianto, leading a large delegation, witnessed India's display of military power. The event also marked a first with an Indonesian contingent marching in the parade. Discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi furthered the dialogue on bilateral defense relations.
