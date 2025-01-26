A Symphony of Diversity: India's Enchanting Republic Day Parade

India's 76th Republic Day Parade enthralled spectators with an exceptional display of the nation's cultural richness through a spectacular 11-minute performance along Kartavya Path. Featuring more than 45 distinct dance forms, the event engaged 5000 artists who celebrated the country's deep-rooted traditions of music, dance, and festivity.

The performance, under the theme 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', covered the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to C Hexagon, ensuring each guest experienced the grand spectacle. The choreography, crafted by Dr. Sandya Purecha, was complemented by music from the esteemed Shankar Mahadevan and lyrics by Subhash Sehgal.

Graced by the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the celebration highlighted the historical ties between India and Indonesia. The Culture Ministry's tableau resonated with PM Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', depicting India's vibrant heritage and the promise of sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)