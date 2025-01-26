Kannada Stunt Maestro KH Raghu Honored with Padma Shri

KH Raghu, a celebrated stunt artist and director in the Kannada film industry, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the central government. Raghu, widely recognized as Hassan Raghu, expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the government's recognition of his expertise in martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and gymnastics.

Throughout his illustrious career, Raghu has served as a stunt director for more than 100 films and earned the special award from the state government in 1984-85 for his work on the film 'Accident'. Speaking to ANI, Raghu highlighted his two-decade-long career in films and theater, along with his dedication to teaching martial arts to students.

Raghu currently manages a stunt art school in Bengaluru, where he imparts his knowledge of martial arts. The announcement of the Padma Shri came on the eve of Republic Day, as the government detailed the 2025 award recipients, which include a variety of disciplines. These national honors, presented at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by the President of India, underscore individual achievements and contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)