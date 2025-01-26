Left Menu

Tragic Explosion: Man Loses Life at St Xavier's Festival

Francis Parekkadan, a 54-year-old resident of Thanisseri, was killed in a fireworks explosion during the St Xavier's Church festival. The incident happened around 12:30 PM, causing severe burn injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. A case has been filed, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at St Xavier's Church festival in Thekkan Thanisseri as a man lost his life in a fireworks mishap on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Francis Parekkadan from Thanisseri, died from severe burn injuries after a large firecracker exploded.

Despite efforts to save him at a nearby hospital in Mala, Francis was pronounced dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

