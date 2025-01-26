Tragic Explosion: Man Loses Life at St Xavier's Festival
Francis Parekkadan, a 54-year-old resident of Thanisseri, was killed in a fireworks explosion during the St Xavier's Church festival. The incident happened around 12:30 PM, causing severe burn injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. A case has been filed, with investigations ongoing.
Tragedy struck at St Xavier's Church festival in Thekkan Thanisseri as a man lost his life in a fireworks mishap on Sunday.
The victim, identified as 54-year-old Francis Parekkadan from Thanisseri, died from severe burn injuries after a large firecracker exploded.
Despite efforts to save him at a nearby hospital in Mala, Francis was pronounced dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
