Bollywood Beats: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Enduring Influence in Indonesia

The film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, highlights Bollywood's reach and influence in Indonesia. Notably, it fostered a new film genre in Indonesia and remains a celebrated cultural connection, as demonstrated by an Indonesian delegation's performance of its iconic song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:55 IST
  • India

The cultural phenomenon of Bollywood extends its magic across borders, as demonstrated by a remarkable event at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A visiting Indonesian delegation serenaded guests with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', underscoring the film's longstanding impact in Indonesia and Bollywood's influential soft power globally.

Released in 1998, the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, received a late but enthusiastic welcome in Indonesian cinemas in 2001, showcasing itself as more popular than even the Hollywood blockbuster 'Titanic'. The film helped spark a new wave of Indian cinema consumption in Indonesia, particularly among the upper class.

The famous soundtrack by Jatin-Lalit and Javed Akhtar has contributed significantly to the movie's legacy. At President Droupadi Murmu's banquet honoring Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the quintet's performance resonated strongly, highlighting the movie's power to unite diverse cultures, a sentiment echoed by Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

