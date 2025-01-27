Scandal Unveiled: Fuji Media's Fallout Amidst Sex Misconduct Allegations

Fuji Media is facing a significant crisis following allegations of sexual misconduct involving TV host Masahiro Nakai. The company's chairman and the head of its TV unit have stepped down in response to the scandal, which has resulted in a major fallout with advertisers and investors.

Reports from Japanese magazines allege Nakai's involvement in inappropriate activities during events purportedly organized by a Fuji Media executive. Nakai has since retired from the entertainment industry, further implicating systemic issues in Japan's show business.

The company's value dipped dramatically before recovering as calls for a managerial overhaul intensified. Activist investors are demanding transparency, pushing for an independent investigation into the firm's governance practices.

