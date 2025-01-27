Brotherly Trademark Battle: The 'Lodha' Dilemma

The Bombay High Court suggested an amicable resolution for the 'Lodha' trademark dispute between brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha.

Macrotech Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, filed a suit seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages from Abhinandan Lodha's firm for alleged trademark infringement.

The high court proposed mediation, acknowledging the familial nature of the conflict and urging both parties to aim for a peaceful settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)