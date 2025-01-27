Left Menu

Brotherly Trademark Battle: The 'Lodha' Dilemma

The Bombay High Court addressed a trademark dispute between brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha over the 'Lodha' brand. The court urged a mediation attempt, as Macrotech Developers, led by Abhishek, claimed ownership of the trademark. The suit demands Rs 5,000 crore for damages against Abhinandan Lodha's venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:43 IST
The Bombay High Court suggested an amicable resolution for the 'Lodha' trademark dispute between brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha.

Macrotech Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, filed a suit seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages from Abhinandan Lodha's firm for alleged trademark infringement.

The high court proposed mediation, acknowledging the familial nature of the conflict and urging both parties to aim for a peaceful settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

