From TikTok to Table: Young Chef Elias Dosunmu Reinvents Culinary Stardom

Elias Dosunmu, a Ukrainian-born chef, is the driving force behind Madrid's Pecados restaurant, capturing attention with his digital fame rather than just his fusion cuisine.

With a massive online following of 9.6 million on TikTok, 5 million on YouTube, and 2 million on Instagram, Dosunmu represents a new breed of culinary stars who thrive in the digital realm.

Bypassing traditional Michelin routes, Dosunmu leverages social media savvy and personal heritage, exemplified by dishes like Ukrainian varenyky, to captivate a young audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)