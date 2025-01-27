Left Menu

From TikTok to Table: Young Chef Elias Dosunmu Reinvents Culinary Stardom

Elias Dosunmu, a 27-year-old Ukrainian-born chef, has risen to fame as a social media influencer leading Madrid's Pecados restaurant. With millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Dosunmu illustrates a modern path to culinary success bypassing traditional routes, merging his diverse heritage with innovative online content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:08 IST
From TikTok to Table: Young Chef Elias Dosunmu Reinvents Culinary Stardom

Elias Dosunmu, a Ukrainian-born chef, is the driving force behind Madrid's Pecados restaurant, capturing attention with his digital fame rather than just his fusion cuisine.

With a massive online following of 9.6 million on TikTok, 5 million on YouTube, and 2 million on Instagram, Dosunmu represents a new breed of culinary stars who thrive in the digital realm.

Bypassing traditional Michelin routes, Dosunmu leverages social media savvy and personal heritage, exemplified by dishes like Ukrainian varenyky, to captivate a young audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025