Left Menu

Empowering Change: ASM CSR Summit 2025 Champions Social Responsibility

The ASM CSR Summit and Awards 2025, organized by ASM Group of Institutes, successfully convened to advance Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The event engaged changemakers, leaders, and students in discussions about integrating CSR into education and recognized outstanding contributions via awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:35 IST
Empowering Change: ASM CSR Summit 2025 Champions Social Responsibility
  • Country:
  • India

The ASM CSR Summit and Awards 2025, held on January 21, 2025, was a significant event organized by the ASM Group of Institutes to promote Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. It brought together industry leaders, NGOs, changemakers, and students to discuss impactful strategies and celebrate transformative contributions in the realm of CSR.

The summit emphasized the importance of nurturing socially responsible leadership and encouraged youth involvement in CSR through college programs. Key speeches and panel discussions highlighted the integration of CSR principles in educational curriculum, enabling students to undertake real-world projects and CSR internships for community impact.

This year's awards recognized exceptional contributions, underscoring a dedicated approach to fostering a socially responsible future. Prestigious accolades were presented to individuals and organizations that have made significant societal impacts, reaffirming the summit's commitment to nurturing future leaders who champion change with purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025