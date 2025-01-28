Snoop Dogg Faces Backlash for Trump Event Performance

Snoop Dogg is under fire from fans after he performed at Donald Trump's Crypto Ball ahead of the former president's inauguration. The decision has sparked a wave of outrage from fans who accuse the rapper of hypocrisy, given his past criticisms of Trump.

Taking to Instagram, Snoop Dogg responded to the criticism with a video message, emphasizing his commitment to 'answering hate with love.' He said, 'For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love,' while seated in his car, according to reports from People.

He further elaborated on the R&B Money Podcast about handling backlash, asserting, 'You 'gon deal with hate when you get to the top... Me, personally, I answer it with success and love.' Snoop performed at the January 17 event in Washington, DC.

Back in 2018, Snoop Dogg made headlines for criticizing Kanye West and Trump supporters. During a SiriusXM interview, he made it clear he considered those who backed Trump as racist, reported People.

Other artists performing at Trump's inauguration events included Carrie Underwood, Jason Alden, Kid Rock, Nelly, and Billy Ray Cyrus. The inaugural ceremony saw Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)