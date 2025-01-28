Left Menu

Barjatya's Cinematic Journey: From Silver Screen to Streaming

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is focusing on his web series, "Bada Naam Karenge," while the script for his potential film with Salman Khan is still in progress. Known for iconic films featuring Khan, Barjatya is excited about Rajshri Productions' entry into the streaming world with their upcoming series on Sony LIV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:14 IST
Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday party (Image Source: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is channeling his creative energy into his web series, "Bada Naam Karenge." The script for a potential film with his long-time collaborator, Salman Khan, is still in development.

Barjatya, known for classics such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" and "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", expressed enthusiasm for entering the streaming domain with Rajshri Productions' debut series. Speaking to PTI, he highlighted the significance of the OTT platform for the production house.

The director, who shaped the iconic 'Prem' character with Khan, is anticipated to bring a fresh narrative to fans with "Bada Naam Karenge." The series, directed by Palash Vasvani, will debut on Sony LIV on February 7, featuring a talented ensemble cast.

