Shyamalan and Gyllenhaal Unite for Supernatural Romance

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal for a supernatural romantic thriller. Collaborating with novelist Nicholas Sparks, they will develop both a screenplay and novel from the same original love story. Production involves Blinding Edge Pictures and talks with Warner Bros for theatrical release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:10 IST
Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is joining forces with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal on his upcoming supernatural romantic thriller. The project emerges from an original story co-created with bestselling author Nicholas Sparks, according to Deadline.

Shyamalan and Sparks are developing a screenplay and novel, respectively, each grounded in the same foundational romance but adapted to suit their distinct mediums. This marks Shyamalan's debut collaboration with a high-profile writer like Sparks, whose notable works include 'The Notebook' and 'Dear John', many of which became feature films.

The finer details of the project remain secret, but it will be produced by Shyamalan's Blinding Edge Pictures, along with Sparks' producing partner Theresa Park and Marc Bienstock. Talks with Warner Bros are underway for a theatrical release.

