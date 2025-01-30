Left Menu

Bombay HC Orders Strict Compliance on PoP Idol Ban Ahead of Maghi Ganesh Festival

The Bombay High Court has mandated strict adherence to CPCB guidelines prohibiting the use and immersion of Plaster of Paris idols, ahead of the 'Maghi Ganesh' festival. Idol manufacturers and civic bodies are urged to comply, prioritizing eco-friendly materials to prevent environmental damage.

Bombay HC Orders Strict Compliance on PoP Idol Ban Ahead of Maghi Ganesh Festival
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Bombay High Court on Thursday reinforced the ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, instructing all civic bodies in Maharashtra to adhere to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines. This directive comes as the 'Maghi Ganesh' festival nears, set for February 1 and 2.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre, emphasized compliance with eco-friendly mandates, questioning idol manufacturers for persisting with PoP despite numerous prohibitory orders. Revised CPCB guidelines issued in May 2020 advocate for natural, biodegradable materials.

Arguing for adherence, advocate Ronita Bhattacharya highlighted the continued use of PoP idols, urging authorities to act decisively. The court reaffirmed a commitment to environmental protection, scheduling further discussions for March 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

