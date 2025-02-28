Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling: Relief for Isha Foundation Over Environmental Compliance Case

The Supreme Court has upheld a Madras High Court decision favoring Isha Foundation, rejecting a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board notice over alleged environmental violations. The foundation, affiliated with Jaggi Vasudev, operates in Coimbatore and was previously accused of constructing buildings without environmental clearance. Compliance with norms is still required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:33 IST
Supreme Court Ruling: Relief for Isha Foundation Over Environmental Compliance Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has provided relief to the Isha Foundation by upholding a previous Madras High Court ruling that quashed notices from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). These notices had accused the Foundation of violating environmental norms through their constructions at the foothills of the Velliangiri mountains in Coimbatore.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, ruled against coercive action towards the foundation's yoga and meditation center but emphasized compliance with environmental standards. The case was highlighted as unique and not setting a precedent for regularizing similar constructions in the future.

The Tamil Nadu government, represented by advocate general P S Raman, expressed that the ruling should not prevent future inspections. The court upheld the state's authority for oversight and underlined the necessity of obtaining prior approval from competent authorities for any future expansions. Meanwhile, Isha Foundation's legal representative, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued against frequent inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025