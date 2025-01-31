From Garlands to the Silver Screen: Monalisa Bhonsle's Cinematic Journey

Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, is transitioning from the bustling scenes of Maha Kumbh, where she sold garlands, to the glamorous world of cinema.

She captured social media attention with her striking looks and is now set to star in the film 'Diary of West Bengal' under director Sanoj Mishra.

Although Bhonsle has no prior acting experience, she is taking the opportunity as a challenge, undergoing training before filming begins in April.

