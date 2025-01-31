From Garlands to the Silver Screen: Monalisa Bhonsle's Cinematic Journey
Teenager Monalisa Bhonsle, who gained fame at Maha Kumbh by selling garlands, is set to debut as an actor in 'Diary of West Bengal'. Directed by Sanoj Mishra, the film will feature Bhonsle in a lead role. Despite never acting before, she is ready to embrace the challenge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, is transitioning from the bustling scenes of Maha Kumbh, where she sold garlands, to the glamorous world of cinema.
She captured social media attention with her striking looks and is now set to star in the film 'Diary of West Bengal' under director Sanoj Mishra.
Although Bhonsle has no prior acting experience, she is taking the opportunity as a challenge, undergoing training before filming begins in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement