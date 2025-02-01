Union Budget 2025-26: A Populist Approach for Youth and Women Focus

As the Union Budget 2025-26 is poised for presentation, BJP MLA Akash Dasnayak expressed optimism for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil youth and women-centric measures. Dasnayak conveyed to ANI that the budget is expected to broadly cater to all sections, potentially featuring significant developments in infrastructure and the railways.

The eagerly awaited Union Budget aims to strike a fine balance between propelling economic growth and adhering to fiscal discipline. Industry leaders hope for initiatives promoting consumption, capital expenditure, and bolstering key sectors like real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, AI, EVs, and renewable energy. Fiscal consolidation remains a pivotal focus.

A critical aspect of the budget is the anticipated tax relief for individuals and businesses. Adjustments in tax slabs under the new regime, increased exemption limits, and higher standard deductions are likely, with strong demands for tax-free income up to Rs10 lakh. The session commenced on January 31, with proceedings concluding on April 4 after a scheduled recess.

(With inputs from agencies.)