Gurajada Apparao: Pioneering Telugu Literature
Gurajada Apparao was a significant figure in Telugu literature, known for his impactful line about the essence of a nation and his play 'Kanya Sulkam' addressing child marriage. His contributions were highlighted in a Union Budget speech, recognizing his influence on cultural and social dialogues.
Gurajada Apparao, a luminary in Telugu literature, has been celebrated once again as his impactful line, 'Desamante matti kaadoyi, Desamante manushuloyi' (A country is not just land, but its people), was referenced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget speech.
Born in 1862, in Andhra Pradesh, Apparao's contributions to colloquial Telugu literature were pioneering during the pre-independence era. His renowned drama 'Kanya Sulkam' boldly addressed child marriage evils at the time and was later adapted into a 1955 film featuring NT Rama Rao.
As per the Vizianagaram District official website, Gurajada Apparao passed away on November 30, 1915. His legacy remains integral, with his residence continuing to stand adjacent to the Vizianagaram Fort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
