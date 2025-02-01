Kal Penn: Hollywood's Outsider Turned Cultural Connector

American actor Kal Penn, famed for his roles from 'The Namesake' to 'Harold and Kumar', finds inspiration in a broad array of influences, both Western and Indian. At the Jaipur Literature Festival, he shared his dream of remaking Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' set in a Western context, blending escapism with familiarity.

Growing up in an Indian immigrant family in the US, Penn's early influences included American icons like Tom Hanks and Mira Nair, along with Indian legends such as Amitabh Bachchan. His cultural crossover extends to a passion for Hindi soaps like 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', which he humorously cites as key to improving his language skills.

Penn praised the surge in diverse content, especially on OTT platforms, highlighting the work of South Asian creators like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra. He emphasized the significance of such storytelling in reaching global audiences and showcasing the rich tapestry of diverse narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)