Left Menu

Kal Penn: Hollywood's Outsider Turned Cultural Connector

Kal Penn, celebrated American actor, discusses his diverse cinematic influences that range from Tom Hanks to Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, he expressed his desire to remake 'Don' in a Western setting while praising the rise of diverse content on OTT platforms featuring creators like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:41 IST
Kal Penn: Hollywood's Outsider Turned Cultural Connector
Kal Penn
  • Country:
  • India

American actor Kal Penn, famed for his roles from 'The Namesake' to 'Harold and Kumar', finds inspiration in a broad array of influences, both Western and Indian. At the Jaipur Literature Festival, he shared his dream of remaking Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' set in a Western context, blending escapism with familiarity.

Growing up in an Indian immigrant family in the US, Penn's early influences included American icons like Tom Hanks and Mira Nair, along with Indian legends such as Amitabh Bachchan. His cultural crossover extends to a passion for Hindi soaps like 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', which he humorously cites as key to improving his language skills.

Penn praised the surge in diverse content, especially on OTT platforms, highlighting the work of South Asian creators like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra. He emphasized the significance of such storytelling in reaching global audiences and showcasing the rich tapestry of diverse narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025