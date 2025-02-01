Sara Ali Khan Spreads Joy as Brother Ibrahim Steps into Bollywood Spotlight

Sara Ali Khan is bubbling with excitement as her brother Ibrahim prepares to step into the Bollywood limelight with his debut film, 'Nadaaniyan'. In a heartfelt gesture on Instagram, Sara, known for her poetic flair, showered her younger sibling with encouragement, writing, "Time to shine oh my darling brother of mine," accompanied by the film's poster.

'Nadaaniyan', described by its creators as a "young adult romantic drama," promises to explore the enchantment, chaos, and purity of first love. Ibrahim will share the screen with Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj. The plot follows two contrasting worlds: Piya (Khushi), a vivacious girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a resolute middle-class boy from Noida. Their encounter unfolds a journey filled with mischief and the tender turmoil of first love.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Sara expressed her confidence in Ibrahim's capabilities, emphasizing his intelligence and determination. She revealed their mother's teachings instilled a strong sense of grounding, which she hopes Ibrahim maintains throughout his career. With Sara's support and best wishes, Ibrahim's entry into the industry comes with high anticipation. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Nadaaniyan' on Netflix, although the official premiere date is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)