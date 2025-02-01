Left Menu

Governor Arlekar Boards Indian Coast Guard for 'Day at Sea'

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar participated in the 'A Day at Sea' event by the Indian Coast Guard, marking their 49th Raising Day. The event featured demonstrations of search and rescue operations, pollution response, and anti-piracy, showcasing various Coast Guard ships and aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:53 IST
Governor Arlekar Boards Indian Coast Guard for 'Day at Sea'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaCoastGuard)
Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar took to the seas for a day of maritime engagement during the 'A Day at Sea' event, hosted by the Indian Coast Guard to celebrate its 49th Raising Day. The Governor's arrival was met with a ceremonial guard aboard ICGS Samarth, warmly received by DIG N Ravi, Commander of the Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe.

The event showcased the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard with demonstrations in search and rescue, pollution response, and anti-piracy tactics. Attendees witnessed a vivid display of skills, including vertical replenishment, a steam past by ships, and a fly past by aircraft. Each element underscored the readiness and multi-faceted capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard.

Participating in this maritime exercise were Coast Guard ships Samarth, Saksham, Arnvesh, and Abhinav, supported by interceptor boats C-410 and C-162. Complementing them were the AB Urja Pravaha, Dornier, and Chetak aircraft, collectively representing the operational strength and versatility of the Coast Guard fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

