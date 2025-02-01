Governor Arlekar Boards Indian Coast Guard for 'Day at Sea'

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar took to the seas for a day of maritime engagement during the 'A Day at Sea' event, hosted by the Indian Coast Guard to celebrate its 49th Raising Day. The Governor's arrival was met with a ceremonial guard aboard ICGS Samarth, warmly received by DIG N Ravi, Commander of the Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe.

The event showcased the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard with demonstrations in search and rescue, pollution response, and anti-piracy tactics. Attendees witnessed a vivid display of skills, including vertical replenishment, a steam past by ships, and a fly past by aircraft. Each element underscored the readiness and multi-faceted capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard.

Participating in this maritime exercise were Coast Guard ships Samarth, Saksham, Arnvesh, and Abhinav, supported by interceptor boats C-410 and C-162. Complementing them were the AB Urja Pravaha, Dornier, and Chetak aircraft, collectively representing the operational strength and versatility of the Coast Guard fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)