A Surreal Meeting: Visionary Leader Dr. Basant Goel Honored by President Murmu
Dr. Basant Goel, a prominent healthcare leader, was honored in a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the President House. He presented her with a unique cow dung painting and a model of the Ram Mandir. He was also a special guest at the Republic Day Parade, reflecting his cultural dedication.
In a momentous occasion for cultural heritage and artistic expression, Dr. Basant Goel, renowned for his leadership in healthcare and philanthropy, met President Droupadi Murmu. The meeting underscored mutual respect and a shared commitment to national pride.
Dr. Goel gifted the President a distinctive painting made from cow dung, an artistic marvel that left a deep impression. He also presented a model of the Ram Mandir, marking a symbolic gesture of tradition and art. In return, President Murmu honored him with a solemn shawl ceremony, signifying profound recognition.
Dr. Goel's visit included coveted invitations to the Republic Day Parade and an exclusive gathering at the President's residence alongside key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His experiences reflect a significant acknowledgment of his contributions to culture and heritage.
