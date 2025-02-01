Left Menu

A Surreal Meeting: Visionary Leader Dr. Basant Goel Honored by President Murmu

Dr. Basant Goel, a prominent healthcare leader, was honored in a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the President House. He presented her with a unique cow dung painting and a model of the Ram Mandir. He was also a special guest at the Republic Day Parade, reflecting his cultural dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:00 IST
A Surreal Meeting: Visionary Leader Dr. Basant Goel Honored by President Murmu
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous occasion for cultural heritage and artistic expression, Dr. Basant Goel, renowned for his leadership in healthcare and philanthropy, met President Droupadi Murmu. The meeting underscored mutual respect and a shared commitment to national pride.

Dr. Goel gifted the President a distinctive painting made from cow dung, an artistic marvel that left a deep impression. He also presented a model of the Ram Mandir, marking a symbolic gesture of tradition and art. In return, President Murmu honored him with a solemn shawl ceremony, signifying profound recognition.

Dr. Goel's visit included coveted invitations to the Republic Day Parade and an exclusive gathering at the President's residence alongside key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His experiences reflect a significant acknowledgment of his contributions to culture and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025