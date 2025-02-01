Left Menu

Comedy Revival: Bhumi Pednekar Embraces 90s Vibes in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar explores comedy in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', a throwback to 90s Hindi cinema. Co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, the film delves into romantic complexities. Pednekar dismisses myths of female rivalry, highlighting genuine camaraderie with Singh during the shoot. The comedy releases February 21.

Updated: 01-02-2025 19:25 IST
Bhumi Pednekar
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is diving into comedy with her next project, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'. The film harks back to the signature style of 90s Bollywood, a genre Pednekar has long admired and is eager to contribute to.

The movie, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Pednekar, delves into the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' promises a nostalgic comedic appeal reminiscent of classic 90s cinema.

Pednekar, at the film's trailer launch, expressed her excitement about working with co-star Singh, dismissing typical notions of rivalry among actresses. Both actors spoke of their genuine friendship off-screen, ensuring a supportive and fun working environment during the shoot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

