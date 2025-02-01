Global Diplomats Converge at Maha Kumbh: Cultural Ties and Controversies

A diverse group of 73 diplomats and foreign guests from around the world arrived at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, expressing satisfaction with the coordination and hospitality extended by the state government.

The visit opened with reflections on India's rich heritage. Lithuania's Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene voiced her long-standing desire to experience the Kumbh, expressing gratitude for witnessing such an auspicious event. Japan's Keiichi Ono highlighted the significance of understanding Hindu culture, while Argentina's Mariano Caucino emphasized the importance of tradition.

Despite the diplomatic success, the UP government faced criticism for allegedly focusing on VIP representatives, leading to a tragic stampede during Mauni Amavasya, prompting debates over safety versus ceremonial protocol.

