Left Menu

Global Diplomats Converge at Maha Kumbh: Cultural Ties and Controversies

A delegation of 73 diplomats from various countries attended the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. They praised the arrangements and expressed appreciation for the cultural experience. The event was marked by both positive diplomatic engagements and controversy over alleged prioritization of VIP movements, leading to a tragic stampede incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:12 IST
Global Diplomats Converge at Maha Kumbh: Cultural Ties and Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

A diverse group of 73 diplomats and foreign guests from around the world arrived at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, expressing satisfaction with the coordination and hospitality extended by the state government.

The visit opened with reflections on India's rich heritage. Lithuania's Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene voiced her long-standing desire to experience the Kumbh, expressing gratitude for witnessing such an auspicious event. Japan's Keiichi Ono highlighted the significance of understanding Hindu culture, while Argentina's Mariano Caucino emphasized the importance of tradition.

Despite the diplomatic success, the UP government faced criticism for allegedly focusing on VIP representatives, leading to a tragic stampede during Mauni Amavasya, prompting debates over safety versus ceremonial protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025