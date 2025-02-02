Left Menu

Tears and Tributes: Sonam Kapoor Honors Late Designer Rohit Bal on the Runway

Actor Sonam Kapoor became emotional while walking down the runway in Rohit Bal's creations during a tribute at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025. The event celebrated the late designer's impactful legacy on Indian fashion. Kapoor shared her heartfelt experience in an Instagram post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:46 IST
Tears and Tributes: Sonam Kapoor Honors Late Designer Rohit Bal on the Runway
Sonam Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonam Kapoor was moved to tears as she walked down the runway in a tribute to late designer Rohit Bal. The event took place during the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 in Gurugram, where she showcased one of Bal's designs.

Kapoor donned a long, flowing white dress paired with an ivory floral jacket, her hair adorned with red roses. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote about the honor of paying tribute to Bal, whose artistry and vision left an indelible mark on Indian fashion.

Bal, known as one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, passed away on November 2, 2024, following a heart attack. He was 63. His legacy continues to inspire, as seen at the event with tributes pouring in for the iconic designer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025