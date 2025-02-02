Tears and Tributes: Sonam Kapoor Honors Late Designer Rohit Bal on the Runway
Actor Sonam Kapoor became emotional while walking down the runway in Rohit Bal's creations during a tribute at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025. The event celebrated the late designer's impactful legacy on Indian fashion. Kapoor shared her heartfelt experience in an Instagram post.
Actor Sonam Kapoor was moved to tears as she walked down the runway in a tribute to late designer Rohit Bal. The event took place during the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 in Gurugram, where she showcased one of Bal's designs.
Kapoor donned a long, flowing white dress paired with an ivory floral jacket, her hair adorned with red roses. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote about the honor of paying tribute to Bal, whose artistry and vision left an indelible mark on Indian fashion.
Bal, known as one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, passed away on November 2, 2024, following a heart attack. He was 63. His legacy continues to inspire, as seen at the event with tributes pouring in for the iconic designer.
