Ayurvedic Wisdom in Skincare: NIA's New Plant-Based Products

The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), part of the Ministry of Ayush, has introduced a new line of plant-based cosmetic products. This initiative aims to offer chemical-free skincare options.

The new range includes products such as foot care cream, Aloe Vera gel, and lip balm, featuring herbal soaps made from natural plant extracts.

'Ayurveda emphasizes harmony between nature and health. Our goal is to incorporate this wisdom into daily skincare,' said Sanjeev Sharma, vice-chancellor of NIA, adding that efforts are underway to market these products through academia-industry collaboration.

