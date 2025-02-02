Ayurvedic Wisdom in Skincare: NIA's New Plant-Based Products
The National Institute of Ayurveda has launched plant-based cosmetic products emphasizing safe and chemical-free solutions for skincare. The range includes foot cream, Aloe Vera gel, lip balm, and herbal soaps. Aimed at promoting sustainable products, NIA is working to bring these innovations to the wider market.
The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), part of the Ministry of Ayush, has introduced a new line of plant-based cosmetic products. This initiative aims to offer chemical-free skincare options.
The new range includes products such as foot care cream, Aloe Vera gel, and lip balm, featuring herbal soaps made from natural plant extracts.
'Ayurveda emphasizes harmony between nature and health. Our goal is to incorporate this wisdom into daily skincare,' said Sanjeev Sharma, vice-chancellor of NIA, adding that efforts are underway to market these products through academia-industry collaboration.
