Left Menu

Ayurvedic Wisdom in Skincare: NIA's New Plant-Based Products

The National Institute of Ayurveda has launched plant-based cosmetic products emphasizing safe and chemical-free solutions for skincare. The range includes foot cream, Aloe Vera gel, lip balm, and herbal soaps. Aimed at promoting sustainable products, NIA is working to bring these innovations to the wider market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:41 IST
Ayurvedic Wisdom in Skincare: NIA's New Plant-Based Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), part of the Ministry of Ayush, has introduced a new line of plant-based cosmetic products. This initiative aims to offer chemical-free skincare options.

The new range includes products such as foot care cream, Aloe Vera gel, and lip balm, featuring herbal soaps made from natural plant extracts.

'Ayurveda emphasizes harmony between nature and health. Our goal is to incorporate this wisdom into daily skincare,' said Sanjeev Sharma, vice-chancellor of NIA, adding that efforts are underway to market these products through academia-industry collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025