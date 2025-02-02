Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: BAPS Launches Multi-Cultural Centre in South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile launched the first phase of the BAPS Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple in South Africa. He emphasized the resonance of BAPS's principles with the nation's ethos of Ubuntu, highlighting the Hindu community's contributions to social cohesion. Mashatile urged collaboration on societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:56 IST
Unity in Diversity: BAPS Launches Multi-Cultural Centre in South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially launched the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple's first phase in South Africa, praising its alignment with the national ethos of Ubuntu.

Mashatile commended the Hindu community for its significant role in building a cohesive nation, citing its rich cultural heritage and values that strengthen South Africa's social fabric.

He called for collaboration between BAPS and the government to address critical challenges like poverty and violence, encouraging efforts to uphold freedom, peace, and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025