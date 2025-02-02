Unity in Diversity: BAPS Launches Multi-Cultural Centre in South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially launched the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple's first phase in South Africa, praising its alignment with the national ethos of Ubuntu.

Mashatile commended the Hindu community for its significant role in building a cohesive nation, citing its rich cultural heritage and values that strengthen South Africa's social fabric.

He called for collaboration between BAPS and the government to address critical challenges like poverty and violence, encouraging efforts to uphold freedom, peace, and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)