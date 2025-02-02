Unity in Diversity: BAPS Launches Multi-Cultural Centre in South Africa
Deputy President Paul Mashatile launched the first phase of the BAPS Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple in South Africa. He emphasized the resonance of BAPS's principles with the nation's ethos of Ubuntu, highlighting the Hindu community's contributions to social cohesion. Mashatile urged collaboration on societal challenges.
- South Africa
Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially launched the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple's first phase in South Africa, praising its alignment with the national ethos of Ubuntu.
Mashatile commended the Hindu community for its significant role in building a cohesive nation, citing its rich cultural heritage and values that strengthen South Africa's social fabric.
He called for collaboration between BAPS and the government to address critical challenges like poverty and violence, encouraging efforts to uphold freedom, peace, and human rights.
