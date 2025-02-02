Left Menu

Breaking News: The Rise of Independent Journalism and Marisa Kabas

Independent journalism is on the rise as traditional media shifts. Journalists like Marisa Kabas, who broke a story on a government spending freeze, are thriving in this new environment. Although challenging, the independence allows them to pursue stories they care about, filling gaps left by shrinking legacy media.

Updated: 02-02-2025 19:02 IST
  • United States

Independent journalism is emerging as a significant force in today's media landscape, as exemplified by Marisa Kabas, who broke a major story about a government spending freeze. Her work underscores an industry trend where journalists self-publish to pursue stories of personal interest, often filling gaps left by traditional media.

Kabas represents a new wave of media professionals opting for independence over legacy media ties. This past week marked a turning point in her career, transforming her approach from personal essay writing to breaking news reporting. Her journey highlights the opportunities and challenges faced by self-branded journalists, such as financial independence and market recognition.

With legacy news organizations in decline, independent journalists are stepping up, using platforms like Substack and social media to reach audiences directly. However, questions remain about the long-term viability of this model, as sustaining a career through subscriptions poses its own set of challenges in a rapidly evolving media environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

