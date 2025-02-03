Left Menu

Chappell Roan: Grammy Best New Artist's Meteoric Rise

Chappell Roan won the Grammy for Best New Artist, outshining Sabrina Carpenter. Despite being dropped by a previous label, Roan achieved pop stardom with her 2023 album. In her speech, she advocated for artist welfare. She also won MTV’s 2024 Best New Artist award.

Updated: 03-02-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:22 IST
Chappell Roan claimed the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, overshadowing nominees like Sabrina Carpenter. Her journey, marked by a previous label's rejection, saw her emerge as a pop sensation in 2024.

Roan's advocacy for artist benefits was a poignant highlight during her acceptance speech, challenging labels to support their talents. Known for her openly queer identity, Roan's music intertwines with drag culture, resonating with tracks from her 2023 album.

Her mainstream breakthrough came as an opening act for Olivia Rodrigo and later as a crowd-puller at Lollapalooza. Roan's achievements also include the MTV VMA's Best New Artist title, joining an illustrious roster of past Grammy winners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

