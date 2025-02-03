Left Menu

Chandrika Tandon's Grammy Triumph: Musical Confluence of Cultures

Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon has won a Grammy for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The album, a cultural collaboration with Wouter Kellerman and Eru Matsumoto, showcases Indian and global musical traditions. This was Tandon's first Grammy win.

Renowned Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has clinched the Grammy award for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The prestigious ceremony, hosted by the Recording Academy, took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating its 67th edition.

Tandon, a prominent figure in the global business arena and sister of ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, shared this accolade with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. In her acceptance speech, Tandon remarked, "Music is love, music is light, and music is laughter. Thank you for the music, and thank you to everyone who creates it."

This collaboration, akin to the album's title 'Triveni,' represents a harmonious confluence of diverse cultures, much like the meeting of India's holy rivers. Released on August 30, 2024, the album's seven tracks offer a fusion of ancient Vedic chants, melodic flute, and resonant cello, each telling a unique story and fostering connection and mindfulness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

