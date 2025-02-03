Left Menu

Beyonce's First Album of the Year Win Sparks Grammy Celebration

Beyonce won her first album of the year at the Grammys with 'Cowboy Carter.' She defeated competitors like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. The ceremony featured performances honoring those affected by recent wildfires. Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan were among other notable award recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:34 IST
Beyonce clinched the top accolade at Sunday's Grammy Awards, securing the album of the year for 'Cowboy Carter,' marking her first triumph in this category despite her record-breaking Grammy count.

The evening celebrated artistic achievements while supporting wildfire victims, integrating music and philanthropy.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar nabbed top honors, while Chappell Roan urged labels for better musician support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

