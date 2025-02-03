Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Wedding: Where Tradition Meets Social Impact

Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah on February 7, in a wedding that promises to be a harmonious blend of tradition and social consciousness. The couple is turning their nuptials into a platform for causes they hold dear, ensuring a union of love and purpose.

A standout feature is the collaboration with renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who, in partnership with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD), is creating bespoke shawls for the couple. This creative alliance merges high fashion with inclusivity, highlighting work by FOD artisans who use their skills to empower individuals with disabilities.

The wedding will not only feature these custom shawls but also incorporate contributions from various artisans and NGOs. The inclusion of hand-painted wedding essentials by FOD and digital designs by Chennai-based Kai Rassi enrich the event's tapestry. Attendees will experience the richness of Indian craftsmanship showcased through diverse artisanal works, making the wedding an emblem of resilience and artistic storytelling.

