Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai Apartment Sale Sees 61% Appreciation

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 22.50 crore, marking a 61% increase since her purchase in 2020. The property, part of the 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, includes significant stamp duty and registration charges.

apartment
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has made headlines after selling her Bandra West apartment in Mumbai for a substantial Rs 22.50 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.

Property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards confirm the transaction involved a significant appreciation from the Rs 14 crore purchase price paid in March 2020. The property is part of the prestigious 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group and boasts a generous carpet area of 391.2 square metres and a built-up area of 430.32 square metres.

The sale incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.35 crore along with additional registration charges of Rs 30,000. Notably, Sinha retains ownership of another apartment in the same development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

