Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai Apartment Sale Sees 61% Appreciation
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 22.50 crore, marking a 61% increase since her purchase in 2020. The property, part of the 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, includes significant stamp duty and registration charges.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has made headlines after selling her Bandra West apartment in Mumbai for a substantial Rs 22.50 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.
Property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards confirm the transaction involved a significant appreciation from the Rs 14 crore purchase price paid in March 2020. The property is part of the prestigious 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group and boasts a generous carpet area of 391.2 square metres and a built-up area of 430.32 square metres.
The sale incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.35 crore along with additional registration charges of Rs 30,000. Notably, Sinha retains ownership of another apartment in the same development.
