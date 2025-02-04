Left Menu

The Trial of Hadi Matar: A Stabbing in Plain Sight

The trial of Hadi Matar, charged with the attempted murder of author Salman Rushdie, is set to begin with jurors viewing footage of the 2022 attack. Matar has pleaded not guilty, and federal charges of terrorism are also pending. The case has sparked discussions on motives and fair trial rights.

Salman Rushdie

The trial of Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing renowned author Salman Rushdie, is set to commence with jury selection beginning on Tuesday. The attack, which occurred during a lecture in western New York in 2022, left Rushdie with severe injuries, including blindness in his right eye.

Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault but has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer emphasized the importance of due process and a fair trial, despite calls to accept a plea deal. Prosecution plans to present video evidence and testimonies from about 15 witnesses, focusing on the attack itself rather than Matar's alleged motives.

Federal charges linked to terrorism are also pending against Matar, suggesting ties to a fatwa endorsed by militant groups. However, these details may not be discussed in the current state trial. Matar remains in custody, and the trial is anticipated to last several weeks.

