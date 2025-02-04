Tabu Hints at Return to Hera Pheri Franchise

Actor Tabu, known for her memorable role in Priyadarshan's 2000 comedy classic 'Hera Pheri,' has sparked excitement among fans by suggesting she may join the cast for a potential third installment of the film series.

Her comments follow a social media exchange between her 'Hera Pheri' co-star Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. Kumar wished Priyadarshan a happy birthday on Instagram, leading the filmmaker to express his willingness to direct 'Hera Pheri 3.'

While no official confirmation about the new film has been made, Tabu, Kumar, and Paresh Rawal are currently collaborating on Priyadarshan's upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla,' set for release in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)