Left Menu

Tabu Hints at Return to Hera Pheri Franchise

Actor Tabu, originally part of the hit comedy 'Hera Pheri,' teased fans about possibly joining its third installment. Despite no official announcement, her excitement builds suspense for the project alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Meanwhile, they are working on another comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:35 IST
Tabu Hints at Return to Hera Pheri Franchise
Tabu
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tabu, known for her memorable role in Priyadarshan's 2000 comedy classic 'Hera Pheri,' has sparked excitement among fans by suggesting she may join the cast for a potential third installment of the film series.

Her comments follow a social media exchange between her 'Hera Pheri' co-star Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. Kumar wished Priyadarshan a happy birthday on Instagram, leading the filmmaker to express his willingness to direct 'Hera Pheri 3.'

While no official confirmation about the new film has been made, Tabu, Kumar, and Paresh Rawal are currently collaborating on Priyadarshan's upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla,' set for release in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025