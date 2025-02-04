Left Menu

Legal Storm Surrounds British Author Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman and his wife Amanda Palmer face three civil lawsuits filed by former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich alleging repeated sexual assault by Gaiman during her employment. The accusations detail abuse and coercion, claiming violations of federal human trafficking laws. Gaiman has denied all allegations of non-consensual acts.

British author Neil Gaiman, famed for works like 'Coraline' and 'The Sandman,' finds himself embroiled in legal battles following accusations from Scarlett Pavlovich. Pavlovich, a former nanny, has filed three civil suits accusing Gaiman of sexual assault. The lawsuits, filed in courts across Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and New York, claim that Gaiman repeatedly assaulted Pavlovich during her time working for his family.

Pavlovich, who met Gaiman's wife Amanda Palmer while she was homeless in New Zealand, alleges the assaults began soon after her employment in 2022. The complaints suggest that Palmer was aware of Gaiman's misconduct but did little to intervene. Pavlovich has accused the couple of violating federal human trafficking laws, seeking over $7 million in damages.

The allegations have impacted Gaiman's professional relationships, with publishing giants such as HarperCollins and W W Norton distancing themselves. However, Gaiman has publicly denied engaging in non-consensual activities, emphasizing his innocence. As lawsuits progress, the author continues to face professional and personal scrutiny.

