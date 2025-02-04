Left Menu

Sooraj Pancholi Injured in Fiery Film Set Incident: 'A Bit Out of Control'

Actor Sooraj Pancholi sustained significant burns while filming a stunt for 'Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath'. His father, Aditya Pancholi, confirmed the incident, explaining the issues arose from a sequence involving fire. Sooraj is receiving treatment and is expected to recover fully. The film stars Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, while filming an action sequence for his upcoming film, 'Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath', suffered significant burns, according to reports. The incident took place during a fiery stunt in Film City.

Sooraj's father, actor Aditya Pancholi, discussed the accident, mentioning that the fire sequence got a bit out of control. He assured the press that his son is currently receiving treatment and is expected to recover fully.

The movie, directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan, also features Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Sooraj Pancholi, who debuted in 2015 with 'Hero', has since been recognized for his roles in 'Satellite Shankar' and 'Time to Dance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

